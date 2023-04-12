Natalie A. Patrick, 1928-2023

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Natalie A. Patrick, age 94, of Westminster, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home on April 3, 2023.

Natalie was born on May 25, 1928 in Randolph, Vt., the daughter of Forrest C. and Mildred (Shaw) Aikens of Bethel, Vt. She graduated from Whitcomb High School in 1945, and later graduated from the University of Vermont, studying music education. She was a gifted musician and artist.

On Sept. 28, 1951, she married Vermont State Police Lt. Roger K. Patrick of Richmond, Vt. They were happily married for 35 years, and enjoyed their home and many friends throughout the years.

Natalie was a beloved kindergarten teacher in Saxtons River for many years, and she also taught music in the district. Natalie was also employed at Kurn Hattin Homes for over 42 years. Music, art, and teaching were always a huge and happy part of her life, through which she touched many lives. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Natalie was a kind and gentle soul with a fabulous sense of humor and a wonderful smile. She enjoyed summer days at the ocean in Maine, camping, and playing her piano. Natalie became a great grandmother in December, 2022. She was blessed and overjoyed with her new twin grandchildren.

Natalie is survived by her daughter Gail (Robert), her son John (Julie), her granddaughter – her joy in life – Jill (Jeb) Interlandi, her granddaughter Justine Anderson, and her grandson Sam (Kayla) Atwood. She was predeceased by her husband Roger K. Patrick in 1986.

Graveside services will be held on April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jada Spaulding Doyle Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Myriah Clark, Falls Mane Salon, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, located at 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.