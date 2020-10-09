Nancy Nall, 1944-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A beautiful spirit transcended this world Sept. 27, 2020 when she passed away peacefully at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt., with her devoted wife, Lise Messier, and a dear friend at her side.

Nan was born in 1944 in Prince William County, Va., to Betty Thompson and Albert Nall. The eldest of four children, she enjoyed a musical childhood where she began her early vocal career with her mother accompanying her at the piano.

In South Bend, Ind., Nan attended Riley High School and quickly rose to child star status singing leading roles in high school musical productions. From there she attended the Indiana School of Music in Bloomington, Ind., graduating with double masters’ degrees in vocal performance and stage direction.

Following Nan’s worldwide recital tours, she performed in major American concert venues to great acclaim, gaining a reputation for her pure and radiant soprano.

With Lise, her new duo-soprano partner, and with a mission to introduce opera to children, they formed the Brattleboro Opera Theatre (1987-1991) and Opera Theatre of Weston (1999-2015).

With both teaching at Middlebury College, the Brattleboro Music Center, and privately at their Rutland and Weston studios, they presented numerous vocal student recitals, master classes, and workshops.

In 2008 Nan was diagnosed with MS. For 12 years, she remained a spirited and musical force, inspiring and bringing her luminous joy and humor to all who crossed her path.

She leaves behind her beloved wife and caregiver Lise Messier of Weston, her brothers Greg Nall of Greeley, Colo. and Robert Nall of Zionsville, Ind., and her sister Carol Zimmerman of Tualatin, Ore.

A memorial service and musical celebration of her extraordinary life will be held sometime in the next year.

Donations may be made to My Community Nurse Project, P.O. Box 57, Weston, VT 05161 or Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 91, Londonderry, VT 05148.

To view her full online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.