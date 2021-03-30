Nancy M. Martel, 1934-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Nancy M. Martel, 86, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away March 22, 2021 with her daughters Terri and Conni by her side and Patti guiding her way to heaven.

Nancy was born June 20, 1934 in Rutland, Vt., daughter of Raymond W. and Marguerite (McCuin) Martel. She graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt., Class of 1952. She attended Becker Junior College in Holyoke, Mass. On Aug. 3, 1957, she married Robert G. Gilbert in Ludlow.

She worked at Deering High School and Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine; Readex Newsbank in Chester for over 11 years; Black River Produce Deli in Proctorsville; and finally Dunkin Donuts in Ludlow when she was in her 70s.

She is survived by her two daughters Terri Laskevich of Ludlow, Conni Gilbert and Tom Emerson of Ludlow; two grandchildren Caitlyn Laskevich and Sean Laskevich; five great-grandchildren Damion, Jace, Lilly, Raelynn, and Piper; and 14 of 17 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; siblings Gerald R. Martel, Mary E. Barvoets, and Patricia A. Kirkbride; her daughter Patti Andrews; and granddaughter Kelsey Laskevich.

Services will be held at a later date after the snow is gone. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.