Muriel E. Briggs, 1926-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Muriel Ruth (Edwards) Briggs passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Muriel was born May 23, 1926 in Kingston, R.I. She was predeceased by her husband Herman Briggs; her parents John and Elsie (Rawlinson) Edwards; her siblings Marion Craigon, Isabell Bell, Donald Edwards, Barbara Sawtelle, and Evelyn Edwards; and a beautiful granddaughter, Susan Litchfield.

Muriel grew up in Andover and was a longtime resident of Chester, Vt. She graduated from Chester High School in 1942. She married her longtime sweetheart, Herman, Aug. 24, 1946. They shared 63 years and were a solid team that entire time. She is survived by her three children: Eva Litchfield (Gale Kendal), Kevin (Nancy), and Dennis (Bev). There are nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and five step-great-great-grandchildren.

Muriel was a storyteller. Often when traveling along a local highway, she would break into a story relating an event that occurred there many years ago. At family events, she would tell tales about her growing up on the family farms in Andover and on the Green Mountain Turnpike in Chester. She was a longtime member of the Andover Community Church. She would excitedly look forward to Sunday church service when she would relate a story to the young children attending the service. She lovingly referred to that congregation as her “Church Family.”

Muriel was well known around Chester as she frequently volunteered at the Information Booth in town and assisted for many years during election time at the town offices. She was also an officer in the Chester TOPS group.

Muriel joined Hope Rebekah Lodge in Chester Sept. 12, 1970. She advanced through the lodge chairs and joined the Rebekah Assembly of Vermont May 8, 1975. She served as District Deputy President in 1977-78. She also served as Assembly Color Bearer, Assistant Outside Guardian and Inside Guardian before being elected Warden in 1981. She served as President of the Rebekah Assembly of Vermont in 1983-84. She served a second time as District Deputy President in 1988-89. In 1993 Muriel was elected Treasurer of the Rebekah Assembly and served in that capacity until 2010. She was then given the title Treasurer Emeritus.

Muriel served Hope Rebekah Lodge as Noble Grand for many terms as well as several terms as Secretary.

She was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Gill Odd Fellows Home in 1984. Muriel served as Secretary of the Board in 1987 and was elected as the Chairman in 1988. She served in that position for 24 years. She served as secretary of the Gill Terrace Retirement Apartments for 23 years.

The family wishes to thank Andover Community Church and the Gill Odd Fellows Home. The members of the Andover Community Church provided many years of fellowship, care, and assistance to both Muriel and Herman. The Gill Odd Fellows Home team of Theresa Southworth and her staff have provided outstanding care and support for Muriel and her family during the past few years.

In the near future we will announce a memorial gathering to celebrate Muriel’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Muriel’s memory be sent to the Andover Community Church, 928 Weston Rd., Andover, VT 05143, or The Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.

In the meantime, in honor of Muriel, be with someone you love, give them a hug, and tell them it was from her.