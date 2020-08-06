Mimi Dubois Neff, 1942-2020

WESTON, Vt. – Mimi Neff died July 22, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born in New York, N.Y. April 2, 1942, the daughter of Michael Dubois and Andrea Whitcraft.

Growing up in Long Island, Mimi attended the East Woods School, graduating in the first co-ed class, continuing her high school education at the Westover School, Class of ’56, in Middlebury, Conn., and attended Sarah Lawrence College. Mimi married and raised a family on Centre Island, Oyster Bay, N.Y. She and her late husband, W. Perry Neff, were members of the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club where their collective accomplishments in yachting still make history today.

Mimi and her husband moved to Weston in 1982, partnering Little Holden Farm, and built a champion 4-H dairy program, became a certified bovine artificial inseminator, consultant for the U.S. Holstein Association, president of the Vermont Holstein Association, and director of the New England Holstein Association. Within the Weston community, she served on the board of the Weston Historical Society, the Weston Craft Show, the Mountain Valley Health Clinic, the Old Parish Church, and the Little School. Mimi was the former president of the Green Mountain Garden Club. She was currently serving terms as the cemetery commissioner and trustee of public funds to Weston.

Retiring from farming, she trained her Labradors in obedience, agility, and as therapy dogs for visitation at assisted living facilities. She was an avid gardener using her home for garden tours and suppling flowers for arrangements for local nonprofits and kindly to anyone in need. Mimi’s creative interests complimented her interest in painting. She met weekly with her teacher and friends, inspiring her brushes to transform landscapes. She was a lovely skier and a determined golfer.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband W. Perry Neff, and brother Larry. She leaves behind her sons and daughter Terry (Paula), Stewart (Eilish), Michael (Jane), and Laura Reaper (Tony). She will be deeply missed by her eight grandchildren Jasper Neff, Nicholas, Spencer Neff, Jackson, Sydney Reaper, and Hazel, Georgia, Evan Roberts.

Given the COVID-19 restrictions, there was a private family burial service to honor her cherished legendary life. Gifts in her memory can be made to The Old Parish Church, P.O. Box 125, Weston VT 05161; Weston Playhouse Theater Company, 703 Main St, Weston VT 05161; or Bennington County Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1159, Manchester, VT 05254.