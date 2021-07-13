Mildred G. Fitzgibbons, 1923-2021

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Mildred “Millie” G. Fitzgibbons, 98, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at her home in Cavendish, Vt. Millie was born at her grandparents, James and Ida Sanders, on Town Farm Road in Cavendish, Vt. May 22, 1923 to Charles J. and Edith (Sanders) Gleason. Millie attended the Duttonsville School in Cavendish and graduated from Black River Academy in Ludlow, Vt. and Brattleboro Business Institute in Brattleboro, Vt.

On April 13, 1948, Millie married Edward W. Fitzgibbons Jr. They celebrated their 70th anniversary together in 2018. Edward predeceased her May 7, 2018.

During the war, she worked at the machine tool shops in Springfield, Vt. as a billing clerk and secretary. She worked for 10 years in banking as office manager at Vermont Occupational Training Center in Proctorsville and at Daken Company in Ludlow, Vt., from which she retired. After her retirement, she helped care for her elderly parents.

Millie joined the Cavendish Baptist Church in 1954, sang in the choir, later was organist for 27 years, and served as church clerk, deacon and Sunday school teacher. She transported children from the area to church and Sunday school. She belonged to the Helping Hand Class, serving as treasurer and working in the kitchen and dining rooms for different events. She and her niece, Pat Loeschhorn, organized making Christmas boxes for those in need. She also volunteered at the Cavendish school and Cavendish Fire Dept.

Millie was also organist at the Episcopal Church in Proctorsville, Vt. for a while and filled in at the Tyson Church. She was a pianist for the Cavendish Singers and for the Three Cs. She was a member of the RSVP and volunteered for over 30 years at the Gill Home in Ludlow where she helped with church and prayer services.

For many years, Mildred and Edward had a ministry together of sending cards, visiting shut ins, transporting and taking food where needed, and doing weekly shopping for the elderly.

She was also dedicated to her graduating class from Black River Academy and made arrangements for them to meet each year for dinner and catching up till there were only three classmates left.

Millie and Eddie spent much time at the farm where she was born; they enjoyed having friends and family come to dinner and for cookouts.

Survivors include nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday July 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Cavendish Village Cemetery. Reverend Abe Gross, pastor of the Cavendish Baptist Church, will officiate. A time of light refreshments and fellowship will follow at the Cavendish Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.