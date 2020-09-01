Miguel A. Flores, 1976-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Miguel A. Flores, 44, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 2, 1976 in Van Nuys, Calif., the son of Rafael V. and Lorriane E. (Bailey) Flores. He graduated from Hartford High School in Hartford, Vt. and attended Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H.

Miguel was partner and warehouse manager with Artisanal Cellars in White River Jct., Vt. He was a volunteer with the Springfield Booster Club. He enjoyed supporting his daughters with school sports by attending and volunteering.

Miguel enjoyed hockey and football and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved music and played saxophone. He loved his family and was a hard worker.

He is survived by his mother Lorraine Flores of Wilder; wife Hannah J. Loney of Springfield; two daughters Cadence Mitchell (Christopher) of North Carolina and Olivia Loney of Springfield; one brother Rafael A. Flores (Ariel) of Wilder; and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his father Rafael V. Flores in 2015.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.