Michelle Willis Gosselin, 1973-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michelle Willis Gosselin, a loving wife and mother, passed away on Dec. 15, 2024, after a short but difficult battle with cancer. She was born in Springfield, Vt., on July 22, 1973. She attended Springfield, Vt., public schools, graduated from Wesleyan University in 1995, and received a master’s degree in information technology from Drexel University. For many years, she worked at Riverstone in Manchester, N.H., and for the past few years at Concord Group in Bedford, N.H. She was very active in her adopted town of Weare, N.H., helping out at and attending PTA events, dance programs, and sports activities. She loved to read, take walks, spend time with her family, and especially to be at the ocean.

She is survived by her husband Kevin, and their two children Kaitlyn and Ben; her parents Fred and Betsy (Gilbert) Willis; and her brother and sister-in-law Matthew and Jessica Willis, and their children Melia, Brady, Gavin, and Molly. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Joan Gosselin; sisters-in-law Carol (Mike) Greene, Lynn (Earl) Holbrooks, and Donna (Jim) Woods; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father-in-law Richard Gosselin.

Michelle was an amazing woman with a laugh so infectious you couldn’t help but laugh with her, a smile so contagious that she would light up every room she entered, and a soul so kind-hearted that you had no choice but to love her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Even though we know we can’t get her back, we are happy she is at peace. Goodbye to the best mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend anyone could have asked for.