Michelle Leitgeb, 1968-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Michelle Dee Leitgeb, 53, of Bellows Falls, Vt. passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and with her beloved daughter holding her hand on Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1968 in Keene, N.H. to Sandra Lanou and Michael Blanchard.

Mickey attended Westminster Center School, Central Elementary, and was a 1987 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School. As a single mom, Mickey worked hard to complete her Bachelor’s Degree online through Johnson State College, completing her Business degree in May of 2016. Mickey worked at various jobs including Vermont Apple, Hill House Day Care Center, and most recently WNESU. She spent the last 20 years working with special needs students and recently moved to the Health Office Assistant at the high school. Through her years at the school district she touched so many student’s lives, along with her coworkers. She had many students that she lovingly referred to as “her kids.” She attended sporting events, graduations, birthday parties, and more for these students.

If you ever needed to find her, your best bet would be to check the beach. To her, Hampton Beach was home. She loved being at the racetrack, outside walking, going on adventures, and always had a plan. She loved summer, flamingos, cats, and of course her boy bands like New Kids on the Block. She took great pride in her porch in the fall and summer, always filling it with flowers. She spent every minute with her daughter. They were always going somewhere and finding something to do, all while laughing the entire time. When she got sick, her daughter stayed by her side, never straying. They were a package deal; where one went, so did the other. Mickey had the most sarcastic, dry sense of humor and you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth.

She is predeceased by her father, Michael Blanchard; mother Sandra Lanou; grandmother Phyllis Leitgeb and grandfather Robert. She is survived by her pride and joy daughter, Samantha Barth; sister Jaclyn (Jackie) Lanou; brothers Jamie Lanou and wife Beth, and Joseph Lanou. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Logan, Jackson, and Wyatt Coutermarsh; Jenna and Joselyn Lanou; and Jonathan, JoLynn, and Autumn Lanou.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 4 from 1–3 p.m. at Fenton and Hennessey in Bellows Falls, Vt. Per Mickey’s request, please don’t wear all black. There will be a private family only graveside service following. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Windham County Humane Society at P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or online at the Windham County Humane Society website.