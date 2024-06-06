Michael W. Emerson, 1960-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Michael Wayne Emerson, 62, of Rockingham, Vt., died on Nov. 7, 2023, of a heart attack, in the woods of Jackman, Maine, while hunting with his son Matt.

Mike was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Dec. 14, 1960, to Ann (Benjamin) and Paul Emerson Sr. Mike attended school in Bellows Falls, graduating with the BFUHS Class of 1979. To some, he was “Michael” or “Mike”; to his longtime friends and family, he was “Muzz,” and to his race family, he was “Fruit Loop/Emerson.”

Besides his children, Mike had two things he loved: hunting and snowmobiles. He spent his whole life hunting in Rockingham, Vt., a place that was very special to him, as generations of his family hunted there. He lived for hunting season, hanging with his friends, especially “Broken Arrow,” and trying to bag that big buck. Mike was an incredible mechanic who could fix anything. He loved working on snowmobiles and building race sleds. He traveled all over New England, Canada, and out west, to either race himself, or to support a team. Mike loved anything that went fast. Later in his life, he would go to wrench on machines he built or help a race team in need. His knowledge was an inspiration to many fellow racers. He would lend a hand to anyone who needed it and was always willing to pitch in to help.

Mike was an incredibly hard worker. He built beautiful stone patios and walls, or anything else that he could, with his excavator. When he wasn’t working, hunting, or racing, he was enjoying every minute of his life. Michael loved life, and would bring the party if one wasn’t already in motion. Surviving are his children Matthew Emerson of Putney, Vt., and Hayley Emerson of Westminster West, Vt.; his two brothers Paul Emerson Jr. of Westminster, Vt., and Brian Emerson of Brattleboro, Vt.; and his sister Lori Emerson Cowie of Middletown, Conn. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and countless friends that became his family. He was predeceased by his grandparents and his parents. There will be a Celebration of Michael’s Life on Saturday, June 29, at the Chester American Legion, 635 Route 103, Chester, Vt., from 1-4 p.m. Please bring a story to share, as Mike always had a story. Donations in Michael’s name can be made to Jackman – Moose River Fire & Rescue Dept., P.O. Box 911, 610 Main Street, Jackman, ME 04945.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.