Michael L. Snide, 1955-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael Louis Snide, 69, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt.

He was born on April 9, 1955, in Springfield, Vt., to the late Ralza and Elfreda (Bourey) Snide.

He is survived by his companion of more than 20 years Diane Currier and her son Shawn, his two sons Anthony Paige and Andy Snide, his brother Thomas Snide, and his sister Helen Tufts, several grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his two sisters Arlene Dunbar and Patricia Tuck, and by his adopted son Lester Snide.

A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held later in the summer, at his sister Helen’s home.

Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer Street, Springfield, Vt., 05156, to help with funeral expenses.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.