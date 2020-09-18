Michael Gianola, 1994-2020

TYSON, Vt. – It is with a heavy heart we announce Michael Gianola passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Michael will be remembered most for his sense of witty humor and love of sports and politics.

He was born April 26, 1994 in Massachusetts where his love of sports began in preschool as a soccer player. While he was in preschool, his family moved to Washington where this love grew to also include baseball, football, basketball, wrestling, and lacrosse. When he wasn’t on a field or in a gym, he enjoyed music. He played the piano in an elementary school talent show, studied guitar in high school, and taught himself ukulele. Utilizing his wit and charm, he became a finalist in the Mr. Lake Stevens contest at Lake Stevens High School. After high school, he brought his ukulele and charming smile with him when he moved to Vermont.

Everywhere Michael went his big personality filled the room and the hearts of the people. He enjoyed these skills as a camper and then a camp counselor at Camp Orkila. Michael was no ordinary person, and this was no ordinary camp. It was located on a San Juan island in Washington and included campers who, like Michael, have diabetes. He happily explained to the curious what diabetes was and unapologetically managed his insulin when and where necessary.

As an adult, he traded in his skateboard for the bigger wheels of his truck. He enjoyed fishing and getting together with friends. His tolerance of his sisters’ teasing morphed into heartfelt conversations that were priceless to him.

Michael’s love for his family was important to him and boundless. He is survived by his parents Tom Gianola and Ellen Gianola; his sisters Christin Gianola and Jessica Hylback; his grandmother Flo Bailey; his grandfather Christian Gianola; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

When people think of him, a smile automatically appears as they recall what a character he was, the twinkle in his eye, and his slightly devilish smile.

Join us as we celebrate Michael’s life Saturday, Sept. 26 with Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 21 E. Main Street in Poultney, followed by internment at 11 a.m. in the cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Tyson Community Church, 39 Dublin Rd., in Tyson with a reception immediately following at Echo Lake Inn.

Donations may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes by Finding the Cure at info@jdrf.org.