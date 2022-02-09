Michael E. Cheslock, Jr., 1938-2022

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Michael Edward Cheslock, Jr., 83, of Rockingham, Vt. passed away at home Jan. 30, 2022. Michael was born on May 3, 1938, the son of Michael E. Cheslock, Sr. and Eva (Zuikas) Cheslock in New Haven, Conn.

Mike (“Ches”) enjoyed a 22-year career at Green Mountain Power and was an avid member within the community. Mike enjoyed spending time at the BPOE 1619 Elks in Bellows Falls; he was a Past District Deputy for the Southern Vermont Elks Clubs, Past State Ritual Chairman, Vermont Ritual Judge, and Past Exalted Ruler of the Bellows Falls club. He was a member of the Bellows Falls Moose Club and the Polish American Club in Bellows Falls.

He married his wife Frances Crann on July 23, 1971. His father instilled in him a love of the outdoors, making him an avid sportsman in the fishing and hunting sports his entire life. He was a member of the Abenaqui Rod and Gun Club, and a past president. He very much enjoyed teaching Hunter Safety through the Abenaqui Club for many years.

Mike was most grateful for his fishing trips to Costa Rica with his brother, Chuck. He also enjoyed many trips to the Salmon River with his buddy John T. Stoodley, who has been a caring and constant support since Mike’s disabling stroke 12 years ago. He lived by the sports seasons. The annual deer hunting trip to Maine with his wife, his son Michael, and friends Kevin and Pat was a favorite tradition.

He was never one to wear his heart on his sleeve, but he loved his family dearly, and although separated by many miles, he worried and cared for them always. Mike is survived by his wife Fran, son Michael Cheslock III and wife Debi of Elkton, Md., three daughters, Theresa Cheslock of Amherst, N.H., Dawn Ladd of Fla., Julia Krulee and husband David of Bloomfield, Conn., brother Charles “Chuck” Cheslock of New Haven, Conn. and three sisters, Evelyne Cheslock of St. Petersburg, Fla., Cynthia Caliendo of Fort Mill, S.C., and Eileen Heinig and husband Walter of Ormond Beach, Fla., nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Donations in Mike’s memory can be made to Kurn Hattin Homes PO Box 127 Westminster, VT 05158 where he delighted in posing as the Grinch for many years through the Chester Rotary Club Christmas project at the Homes. Calling hours will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 7, 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer by Fr. Agnel Sami at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. at the Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery. Arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT.