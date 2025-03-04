Michael A. Dunda Jr., 1940-2025

WESTON, Vt. – Michael A. Dunda Jr., 84, died unexpectedly at his home in Weston, Vt., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. He was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Michael and Hilda (Smyser) Dunda.

On Feb. 13, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara G. Meister in Runnemede, N.J. They were married for 56 years before she predeceased him on May 13, 2016.

As a senior at Triton Regional High School, Michael received a full scholarship to play baseball at Brown University, and three different MLB teams tried to recruit him. He declined both opportunities to pursue his dream of being a dairy farmer. He worked and lived on a dairy farm for a short period before starting his more than 40-year career as a longshoreman on the docks of Philadelphia, Pa., and Camden, N.J. He owned and operated the Station House, a small family restaurant in Haddon Heights, N.J., from 1990-1998.

Michael, Barbara, and Barbara’s mother Althea moved to Weston, Vt., after Michael retired in 1998. Michael enjoyed working on his property with his Kubota tractor, driving his Mustang convertible, and spending time with his family and friends. He and Barbara could be spotted driving around town with the top down and blasting the heat.

He is survived by his son Michael A. Dunda III (Donna); two daughters Kimberly Dunda (Dennis) and Randi Dunda-Martin (Rene’); daughter-in-law Joanne; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Carol Stewart (Larry) and Nancy (sister-in-law).

He was predeceased by his parents, one son Scott T. Dunda, brother Thomas, and brother-in-law Larry.

Services will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.