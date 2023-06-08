Mercedes Kubisek, 1977-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mercedes Kubisek, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1977, in Springfield, Vt ., to John Stearns and Deborah Hazen.

Mercedes attended schools in Springfield, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1996.

She loved going to the beach, watching Boston sports teams, and attending her children’s sporting events. You knew she was there routing for you because you could always hear her whistle.

She is survived by her four children Andrew Kubisek and his companion Bella Hitchcock, Austin Kubisek, Alexis Kubisek, and Kameron Stearns. She is also survived by her mother Deborah Stearns; her brother Tyler Stearns, his wife Amanda, and their daughter Marleigh; her uncles Paul and George “Corkey” Hazen and his wife Liz; and by her cousins Kate, Angie, and Mallory.

She was predeceased by her father John Stearns.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, located at 99 Summer Street in Springfield, Vt.