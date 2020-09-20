May R. Hopkins, 1930-2020

ATHENS, Vt. – May Rose “Cookie” Hopkins, 90, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 14, 2020. She was born April 13, 1930 in Ware, Mass., to Edward and Rose (Cote) Gosselin and attended Ware schools.

May owned and operated her own business, Ye Olde Center House Restaurant in Ware, Mass., for many years. She raised her own family and was an artist, painter, and doll creator. She enjoyed gardening and skiing, and designed her house in Athens.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years Chester L. Hopkins; two sons Edward Juda and his wife Joyce of Brookfield, Mass. and Steven Juda and his wife Darlene of Ware, Mass.; three daughters Charlene Disley and her husband Frederick of Ware, Mass., Christine Juda of Belchertown, Mass., and Nadine Gookin and her husband Randy of North Berwick, Maine; her stepson W. Lance Hopkins and his wife Charlene of Monson, Mass; stepdaughter Vanessa Galica of Palmer, Mass.; her sister Cory DePinte; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband Edward T. Juda in 1975 and by two sisters Jacqueline and Dixie.

There are no services planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Grafton Cares, P.O. Box 134, Grafton, VT 05146. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.