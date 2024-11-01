Maurice A. Coburn, 1934-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Maurice A. Coburn passed away at age 90 on Sept. 27, 2024, at his home in Ludlow, having been ill for many months, with his brother and a devoted cousin at his side. He was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Proctorsville, the son of Bertrum and Marion (Brown) Coburn. He attended schools in Smithville and Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School, Class of 1952.

He worked at Mack Molding in Cavendish for over 20 years, and later at Doorcrafters in Ludlow. He enjoyed automobiles, reading, music, gardening, and walking.

As a lifelong resident, he had much knowledge of the earlier years of the area to share. He is remembered for his friendly manner, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Barbara Lafayette in 2014.

He is survived by his brother Robert Coburn, a niece, three nephews, and some cousins.

A graveside family gathering was held on Oct. 21, At Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow.