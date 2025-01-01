Maura Brady Garoutte, 1954-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Maura Brady Garoutte, of Charlestown, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 27, 2024, after battling a long illness. Maura was born in New Haven, Conn., on March 3, 1954, to the late John and Lillian Brady. She spent her youth in Hamden, Conn., before moving to New Hampshire.

Maura is survived by her children Matthew Kaiser, Bethany Kaiser, John (Maura) Garoutte; grandchildren Camden and Brayden Kaiser; siblings John (Mary) Brady, James (Molly) Brady, Kathleen (Derek) Bratton, Carol (Don) Lewis, Thomas (Linda) Brady, and Rita (Joseph) Cosgrove; and many nieces and nephews. Maura was predeceased by her beloved husband John Marion (Mike) Garoutte, and nephew Luke VanRanst.

After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in New Haven, she worked as a veterinary technician in Connecticut and New Hampshire, before establishing and running The Groomin’ Room for over 40 years. Early in her career, Maura enjoyed showing dogs in various American Kennel Club competitions. Amongst other dogs, Maura also showed two of her own dogs, Piper and Willie, both Deerhounds who earned their championship status.

Maura was an avid reader, and a gardener who enjoyed toiling in her own soil and tending to her flowers. She frequented floral nurseries and public botanical gardens. Travels took her to most of the 50 states – including her beloved Alaska, as well as Nova Scotia and Bermuda.

Many cherished memories of Maura include her lifelong love of animals, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her friends and family. She loved watching “Jeopardy!” and going to trivia nights. Maura led a life close to her family. Her presence and guidance will be dearly missed.

Calling hours will be held at Stringer Funeral Home in Claremont, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Catholic Mass will be held at St. Catherine in Charlestown, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery. Friends and family will gather following the burial, location to be announced.