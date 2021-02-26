Maude Gabert, 1935-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Maude (Rawson) Gabert, 85, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Springfield Rivers. She was born March 27, 1935 in South Londonderry, Vt., the daughter of Ethelbert and Cecil Mae (Capen) Rawson. She was a graduate of Green Mountain Union High School. On Nov. 12, 1955, she married Edmond R. Gabert Jr., in South Londonderry, and they were married nearly 51 years before his passing in 2006.

Maude was the storekeeper at the Vermont Country Store in Weston for 34 years, where she was well known for commanding the cheese wheel. She loved baking, entertaining, and having dinner parties. Maude also was very well known for her baked beans. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Pokeno. Maude was the sweetest lady and was loved by all who knew her.

Maude lived most of her adult life in Weston. She was one of original founders of the Weston Rec Club. She was a Justice of the Peace, a Cub Scout leader, plus she was on many local committees. In 2012, she sold her home in Weston and moved to Springfield to be closer to her sons. Maude’s favorite thing about Springfield was she now had pizza delivery available to her.

She is survived by her sons, John Gabert and Joel Gabert, both of Springfield; her four siblings Ralph Rawson and his wife Shannon of The Villages, Fla., Hugh Rawson of Merrimack, N.H., Ruth LaFogg of Turners Falls, Mass., and Robert Rawson of Windham, Vt.; her grandson Logan Gabert of Andover, Vt.; two step-granddaughters, Ivy Barboza of Concord, N.H. and Lily Hughes of Fairbanks, Alaska; three step-great-grandchildren Willow, Hendre,x and Cassius; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Londonderry Rescue Squad or a charity of one’s choice in Maude’s name. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.