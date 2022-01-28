Matthew Jeffrey Slade, 1986-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Matthew Jeffrey Slade sadly passed away at the age of 35 on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Matthew was born in Springfield, Vermont on May 12, 1986 to Jeff and Tammy Slade. Matthew was best known for his sense of humor, kindness, knowledge of many things, artistry, and his enormous heart. He would do anything for anyone. He was thoughtful, soft-spoken, and just so lovable.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Tammy Slade of Springfield; his father Jeffrey Slade of Weathersfield; Samantha Slade, his sister whom he loved so very much; and Brittany Hankins and her three children – Braden, Calan and Ava whom he adored. Matthew also leaves behind his grandparents Erma and William Heidtmann who were a constant source of support and, as he always said, were his “sunshine”; Judy and Rick Hebert, his Godparents, many aunts and uncles, countless cousins, second cousins, and so many friends.

Matthew struggled with addiction. He would not have wanted to leave this world without us sharing that addiction is real. The struggles are real. Addiction happens to all walks of life; it does not discriminate.

We are asking that donations in Matt’s honor be made to Turning Point Recovery, 7 Morgan Street, Springfield, Vt. We cannot bring Matt back, but donations to Turning Point Recovery may help others with addiction issues. We know that Matt would love to know that others might be helped. It would give us comfort in knowing that others may be helped by your donation.

Cherish every moment you have with ones you hold dear.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.