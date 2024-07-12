Marybelle G. Riendeau, 1943-2024

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Marybelle G. Riendeau, 80, of Rockingham, passed away on June 28, 2024 at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 24, 1943 in Windsor, Vt., the daughter of Francis Gaudette and Lucile Potwin. She graduated high school in Windsor, Vt. and worked many years for Whitney Blake as a coiler. On May 19, 1962 in St. Edmund Church in Saxtons River, she married Francis Riendeau Sr., who has predeceased her.

She is survived by her children Debbie (Mike) Houle of Athens, Vt., Annette (Lee) Beers of Walpole, N.H., and Francis Riendeau Jr. (Corey) of Ford, Va. Marybelle is also survived by several grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

A graveside service will take place on July 21, at 2 p.m., at the New Westminster Cemetery in Westminster, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Chester-Andover Family Center or the Activities Department of the Springfield Health and Rehab.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.