Mary McDermid, 1943-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary E. Craigue McDermid died on Aug. 28, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 15, 1943, the first of five girls born to Barbara E. (Rumrill) and Bertrum C. Craigue. Mary attended school in Springfield, Vt., graduating in the last class from the old Park Street High School in 1961. After graduation she worked for W.T. Grants and Wheelers Pharmacy, before going to Worcester, Mass., to Wards School of Business for keypunch class. After returning to Vermont, she went to work for Sears in the credit department. After having her son, Mary went to work at SEVCA food and nutrition, where she helped start food shelves, community gardens, and worked with the weatherization program. She also worked for Legasse advertising, and finally for the Springfield Family Center and its spin off, Precision Valley Free Clinic, from which she retired from working full time in 2010, but continued to work at the clinic until 2019.

Mary loved all things Elvis related; she collected all his movies, music, and anything Elvis. She also liked windchimes, family cookouts and reunions, word-seek books, puzzles, candlepin bowling, and going out with friends, especially trips to Maine with her lifelong friend Jayne.

She is survived by her son Brian McDermid, his wife Lori, and their children Aidan and Julianna; daughter Lisa Ramsey and her son Kyle; her sisters Donna Craigue, Ruth Davis, Janet Craigue, and Joan Fletcher; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m., at Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery in Rockingham, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s hospital in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.