Mary K. Butera, 1948-2023

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary (Boyle) Butera, devoted wife, loving mother, sister, and grandmother, and close friend to many.

Born and raised in New York City with her five siblings by Irish immigrant parents, Mary moved to Vermont “just for one ski season” in 1971, with her husband-to-be Victor Butera (1946-2015). Although they were unsure of what a transition to Vermont for two New Yorkers might bring, as lovers of nature, literature, flowers, art, and birds, Vermont quickly became a place they cherished. They embraced the chance to be a part of such a close-knit community, and remained in South Londonderry for the remainder of their lives.

In lieu of flowers or cards, we know Mary would encourage a donation to South Londonderry Free Library, where she was the librarian for 30 years. Donations can be made at www.southlondonderryfreelibrary.org/donate.html.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the end of summer (details to come at a later date), to give everyone a chance to share their favorite memories and to cheers to a life well lived.