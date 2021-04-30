Mary Jane Bosworth, 2021

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Mary Jane Bosworth, 77, of Saxtons River, Vt., passed away peacefully in her sleep April 26, 2021.

Mary Jane was a proud member of the Bellows Falls High School Class of 1961, continuing her education to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education from Castleton State College. Mary Jane studied the Kodaly Music Theory in Hungary and taught music in the Rockingham schools for 27 years.

Actively involved in her community, Mary Jane served as bell choir director of the Saxtons River Ringers and was very engaged with both the Women’s Fellowship of Christ’s Church and the Saxtons River Historical Society. She loved travel, gardening, music, and was an avid baker and craft artist. Mary Jane frequently donated her talents to local charities and projects.

Mary Jane is survived by her sister Peggy Tucker of Springfield, Vt., her nephew William M. Bosworth, and her nieces Katie Brown, Erica Tucker, and Heather Cannistraci. She was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Dorothy Bosworth and her brother William H. Bosworth.

The memorial service will be held at Christ’s Church, in Saxtons River May 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. Following the service, a private interment service for family and close friends will occur at the Saxtons River Cemetery. In place of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Saxtons River Historical Society.