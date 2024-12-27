Mary Ellen Bagley, 1941-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary Ellen (Abbott) Bagley, formerly of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away on Dec. 20, 2024, at her assisted living facility in Orlando, Fla. She was 83, born in Claremont, N.H., in 1941, and was the fifth of seven children of Agnes (Little) and George Abbott. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1959. Mary Ellen had been adopted by her aunt Ethelyn (Little) Bagley, and she and brother Edmund lived with her, moving to Florida in 1977. She worked for many years in Bellows Falls, maintaining telephone books and the Yellow Pages. In Orlando, she worked for an automobile parts store.

In retirement, Mary Ellen loved to read biographies. She was always ready to engage in spirited conversation, and enjoyed visitors and a good dessert. Mary Ellen belonged to Jehovah’s Witnesses, and attended services in New Hampshire and Florida with family members. Most recently, she was a member of Orlando’s Adanson Street Congregation.

Mary Ellen remained single throughout her life. Even though they predeceased her, she would enjoy recognizing her aunt Ethelyn and uncle Ralph Little Sr., he formerly of Bellows Falls and Jacksonville, Fla. Both made her life more pleasant for their presence.

She is survived by brothers George Lyman Abbott, of Claremont, and Edmund Leslie Abbott, of Orlando; nieces Susan Benware, of Virginia, Ann Marie Rogers, of Plainfield, N.H., Lisa Wallace, of Claremont, N.H., and others; as well as cousin Ralph Little of Jacksonville.

Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home at Chapel Hill, Orlando, is caring for her, and ashes will be spread according to her wishes.