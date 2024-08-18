Mary E. Rogers, 1943-2024

SURPRISE, Ariz. – On June 27, 2024, Mary Elizabeth Beam Rogers went to be with our Lord. She was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to the late Kendall (Tony) and Doris (Dot Bemis) Beam.

She was predeceased by her husband Omar Gene in 1997, her sister Virginia (Ginny) Paige in 2000, and her nephew James Barratt in 2015. She is survived by her brother-in-law Bruce W. Paige; her brother Raymond A. Beam and his partner H. James Riggs; two daughters Jennifer Rowan and husband Kenny, and Monica Goucher Millen and husband Kevoy. She was blessed with four grandchildren Logan Rowan, Karena M. Rivera and husband Will Casilla, Ami A. Rickel and husband Jason, and Tatiana M. Rivera; three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; one niece Joannie Houle; and her two daughters LeaAnn and Kendra.

Mary was raised on a dairy farm in Rockingham, Vt., loved riding her horse Flicka, playing piano, swimming, gardening, square dancing, going to the stock car races in Claremont, N.H., and listening to and singing country music. She was a member of the Covered Bridge 4-H Club in Bartonsville, and attended Bellows Falls High School.

Mary took many girls under her wing while working at HoJo’s restaurant management in Springfield, Vt., before becoming a pharmacy technician in Springfield, Mass. In 1987, she moved to Phoenix, Ariz., to pursue the same work at the County Hospital, and later attended Glendale Community College , changed careers, and retired from Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m., at the Moose Club, Bellows Falls, Vt., followed by burial at 3 p.m., in the Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery, 11 Meeting House Road, Rockingham, Vt.