Mary E. Lachapelle, 1932-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary E. Lachapelle, 88, passed away at the Springfield Hospital Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 10, 1932 in Ludlow, Vt., the daughter of Orison and Ida M. (Hart) Thomas. She attended Ludlow schools.

On July 25, 1953, she married Edward S. “Frenchy” Lachapelle in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her Dec. 15, 2006.

In her younger years, she worked for Bryant Grinder, Sears, and Betty & Romas. She owned and operated Modern Upholstery on Valley Street in Springfield for many years and was chief cook and bottle washer at the Valley Street Market. She also worked as a personal care assistant for elders in the community for many years.

She is survived by two sons Michael Lachapelle and Paul Lachapelle and one daughter Jeannette Lachapelle, all of Springfield; six grandchildren Justin Lachapelle, Michelle Lachapelle, Jeramiah Lachapelle, Paul Lachapelle Jr., Danielle Eastman, and Christian Cowell; seven great-grandchildren Sophie Eastman, Daxton Boyle, Blake, Emma, and Marquise Lachapelle, Paul Bachmeier and Cohen Cowell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, one son Bruce Lachapelle in 2003, and one daughter Brenda Lachapelle in 2008.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. A reception will be held after the service at the Moose Club in Springfield from 12-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Family Center, 365 Summer St., Springfield, VT 05156.