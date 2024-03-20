Mary B. Griswold, 1932-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary B. Griswold, 91, of Bellows Falls, Vt., died March 5, 2024. Mrs. Griswold was born on March 25, 1932, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of John and Nora (Gorman) Barry. She was the granddaughter of Irish immigrants, a heritage of which she was very proud.

Mrs. Griswold attended St. Charles Parochial School, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1950.

Following graduation, she was employed by the State of Vermont as a secretary and dispatcher for the Vermont State Police. She left the workforce to raise her children. When they entered school, she worked as a Title I aide at St. Charles School. When the school closed in 1970, she was employed as secretary and bookkeeper by the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, a position she held for 25 years. Upon retiring, she worked as secretary for St. Charles Church. She was a volunteer at the local blood drives for the American Red Cross, a ballot clerk for the Town of Rockingham/Village of Bellows Falls, and a corporator for Greater Rockingham Area Services.

Mrs. Griswold spent the happiest times at family gatherings – especially vacations in Maine. Her children and grandchildren were a great source of joy and pride.

On April 16, 1955, she married Clayton Griswold. Mr. Griswold passed away on Aug. 4, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Karen Brown and husband Charles of Burlington, Vt.; her daughter Mary-Jo Mumford and her husband Walter of Underhill, Vt.; five grandchildren Amy Veilleux and partner Eric Gregorek of Milton, Vt., Christopher Brown and husband Rick Pingert of South Burlington, Vt., Anna Mumford and husband Jon Kennedy of Vergennes, Vt., Kaylee Mumford and her husband Jason Hartman of Underhill, Vt., and Andrew Mumford and wife Alison of Grantham, N.H.; and five great grandchildren Liam, Carter, Geoffrey, Nora, and Maeve. She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Noreen Ann, and her brother John.

The family would like to thank those who cared for her, and those who enriched her life.

A Mass of Christian burial took place at St. Charles Church on Saturday, March 16. Burial followed in St. Charles Cemetery. If friends wish to do so, donations may be made in her memory to Kurn Hattin Homes, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.