Mary A. Powers, 1954-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary Alice Powers of Bellows Falls passed away on Oct. 4, 2024. Mary was born on June 13, 1954, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Dr. Michael F. and Alice (Woynar) Powers. A graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School in 1972, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Mount Holyoke College in 1976, where she was also named a Sarah Williston Scholar. She obtained a master’s degree in library science from Simmons College in 1978. Ms. Powers served as a reference librarian at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., and a senior reference librarian at Baker Library of Harvard University’s business school, before becoming the librarian of Windsor Junior/Senior High School, Windsor, Vt., in 1988. She was nominated by the faculty and received the 1999 Outstanding Women Teacher award from the University of Vermont. In 2013, she was assigned her new position as the K-12 librarian for Windsor schools, which she held until her retirement in 2017. Thereafter, she substituted as a licensed educator at schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, particularly the Bellows Falls Middle School. She enjoyed teaching information literacy skills, and promoting reading to the elementary, middle, and high school students, as well as swimming and playing piano. She was also a member of the St. Charles Church choir for many years.

Members of her surviving family include two sisters Michele M. Koson of Alstead, N.H., and Jane M. Steuwe (David) of Rockingham, Vt.; and three brothers Peter A. Powers (Jane) of North Walpole, N.H., Timothy Powers (Nancy) of Bellows Falls, and Michael D. Powers of Walpole, N.H. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, loving in-laws, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, and brother-in-law Peter Koson.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.