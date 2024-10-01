Martha R. Kingsbury, 1928-2024

WALPOLE, N.H. – Martha R. (Faulkner) Kingsbury, aged 96, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 20, 2024, in Walpole, N.H. Born on June 9, 1928, in Swanzey, N.H., she was a lifelong resident of the area, and attended local Swanzey schools.

Martha was a dedicated worker, spending many years at Hubbard Farms, and also worked at Woodard’s Florists and Fanning’s Garage. Her commitment to community extended into her religious life as a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Walpole.

Her life was rich with hobbies and interests. Martha was an avid gardener, enjoyed watching birds, and loved fishing. Her trips to the coast of Maine were among her most cherished moments, always including a lobster dinner. She was also an active member of the Red Hats Society, and the Scarlet Marauders drum corps, reflecting her vibrant and spirited personality. Martha’s love for animals was profound, often saying, “they all have to eat too.”

Martha is survived by her children William Kingsbury and his wife Patricia, Shirley Gorton and her husband Aquilla, Ronnie Kingsbury and his partner Jig Tetrault, and Margaret Charbonneau and her husband James, all of Walpole. She also leaves behind her brothers Gilbert Faulkner and his wife Mary, and Francis Faulkner, both of Swanzey, as well as sisters-in-law Ruth Faulkner and Winifred Faulkner. Her legacy includes eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Ethel (Phillips) Faulkner; brothers Richard, Jason (Iona), Clarence, and Elwin Faulkner; sister-in-law Winona Faulkner; grandson Benjamin Charbonneau; and her husband Albert Kingsbury.

A time of visitation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 15 Washington Street, Walpole, N.H., on Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Walpole Village Cemetery. Reception will take place back at the First Congregational Church after the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Walpole Ambulance, 34 Elm Street, Walpole, NH 03608; or Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary, 161 Centre Street, Sullivan, NH 03445, in memory of Martha.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.