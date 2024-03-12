Martha Mortenson, 1933-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Martha “Marti” Mortenson passed away March 3, 2024, in Keene, N.H., surrounded by her loving family. Marti was born on December 30, 1933. She grew up in Keene with her parents Clyde and Mabel Clark, until they were tragically killed in the infamous Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston when she was just 8 years old. Her sister Ann, 15, survived the fire, but she, Martha, and younger sister Carol, 3, were sadly separated. John and Christine Peterson of Keene then raised her as their daughter, later adopting her in her adulthood.

Marti was an outgoing and successful young woman. At an early age, Marti became enamored with the performing arts world. She played the piano, sang in an acapella group, and participated in summer theater for many years. She toured with these groups throughout New England. In high school, she was one of two women in the state chosen to attend Girls Nation.

During one of her high school performances in St. Johnsbury, Vt., a young college student sat and watched Marti perform. He had never met this beautiful young woman, but leaned over to his friend and said, “That’s the woman I’m going to marry.” That man was Howard Mortenson, and he and Marti would indeed marry on June 14, 1953. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 70 years, living principally in their historic Charlestown, N.H., home.

Marti was, in her own way, a woman ahead of her time. She enrolled in Keene Teacher’s College (now Keene State College) at a time when only about 2% of women in the country attended college. Marriage and children interrupted her schooling, but Marti later finished her degree, while raising four children. She then became a teacher at Charlestown Primary School.

Marti subsequently founded her own successful real estate business, Mortenson Real Estate, again when it was an industry dominated by male owners. She was a founder of the Charlestown Woman’s Club, and its first president. Marti hosted a radio show on WCFR out of Springfield, Vt. She also produced and starred in local television commercials for her business, again when this was not commonplace. Later in life, she found her way into a cameo role in a movie. Marti was told she would only have a non-speaking part, but in her typical “just watch me” way, she ended up with a speaking role. Unfortunately, the critics hated the movie, but not Marti’s short performance.

In their later years, Marti and Howard traveled the world together, a list that included trips to every continent, much of the U.S.A., and most European countries. But their favorite spots were their homes in Charlestown and Maine, and for many years their summer home on Great Island on Lake Sunapee.

Marti and Howard were recognized by the Town of Charlestown in 2021 as community stewards, and had a plaque placed in their honor at the town offices.

Marti is survived by her loving husband Howard Mortenson of Charlestown, N.H.; and by her four children Heidi (Bruce) Hadley of Duxbury, Mass., Cindy Bar (Steve MacAllister) of Annapolis, Md., Steve Mortenson (Dawne) of Charlestown, N.H., and Heather (Tom) Minkler of Keene, N.H.; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. They were all the loves of her life for the woman who believed “family matters most.”

She was predeceased by her older sister Ann Gallager of Keene, and is survived by her younger sister Carol Robinson of Croydon, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Covenant Living of Keene, where Marti was a resident the past year, and the professionals at Cheshire Medical Center for their support and care of Marti. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Colonial Performing Arts Center, 95 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431.

There will be calling hours on Friday evening, March 15, from 4-6 p.m., at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main Street, Charlestown, N.H., with a small service at 6 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring at Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H.