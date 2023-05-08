Martha K. Quinlan, 2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Martha Kennedy Quinlan, longtime resident of Ludlow, passed away on Friday, April 28, at Woodstock Terrace at the age of 93. She grew up in Lynn, Mass., where her mother Marie had been a teacher, and her father Jack was an attorney. As a child, she spent summers at camp at Lake Bomoseen. She loved Vermont, and she made this her home for the past 50 years.

Marty was a devoted member of Holy Name of Mary parish in Proctorsville and Annunciation Church in Ludlow. She served as Eucharistic minister in both churches, and for several years brought Holy Communion to residents of the Gill Home and to shut-ins at their homes.

Ludlow residents will remember her for the many community activities in which she participated, including The Race for the Cure and Black River Good Neighbors, where she served a term as president. She also volunteered in a state program as an ombudsman, visiting nursing homes to advocate for the residents.

Marty graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1947, and from Boston University in 1951. At BU she met Charlie Quinlan, a navy veteran, part of the huge G.I. student body in those years. They were married in July 1952, and moved to Connecticut. While there, he became an IRS attorney and she worked for Allstate, advancing to supervisor in the claims department.

They loved sports, especially skiing, and traveled from the Catskills to a primitive Jay Peak and all over New England on winter weekends. They both became ski patrollers

After a couple of transfers, including a stretch in Los Angeles, Charlie was assigned to Boston. They were thrilled to join the Okemo ski patrol and built a home on the mountain just minutes from the base lodge. Charlie retired early to enjoy more time in Vermont and sadly, passed away within two years.

Marty always had the energy and determination to tackle many interests. She learned to navigate a cabin cruiser, and even had a ten-pot lobster fishing license, much to the delight of her friends. She loved animals, had some wonderful dogs, and began driving horses when she was 60 or so. She joined GMHA and drove her Fjord named Andy in competitive events, often winning or placing in the ribbons. She also drove Andy in the Woodstock Wassail Parades and local ones. She travelled extensively in the U.S.A. and Europe, especially enjoying her religious experiences in the Holy Land, Medjugorje, and Ephesus.

She married Stanley Johnson in the late eighties. He predeceased her and is buried in Pleasant View Cemetery where Marty will also be laid to rest.

When Marty eventually decided to downsize, she moved to an apartment in Cavendish on the Green, where she loved having parties during the regular summer concerts. Her last visits to Boston were to use the Red Sox tickets she bought at the Fletcher Library fundraiser, and to once again enjoy a Tall Ships visit to the harbor.

She was unique and feisty, impatient and generous, and had a quick wit. She will be remembered as “Marty being Marty”.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 1 p.m., at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Proctorsville, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. There will be a luncheon served after the burial. Davis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.