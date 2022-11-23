Marjorie Madore-Carlson, 1932-2022

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Marjorie (Judd) Madore-Carlson, 90 years old, passed away on Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home. She was born in Franklin, Vt. on 9/24/32 to Walter and Alma Judd, one of 13 children. She was Catholic and belonged to St. Edmunds church in Saxtons River, Vt., and St. Charles in Bellows Falls, Vt.

She was an active member of the Catholic daughters. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, square dancing, Bingo and spending time with all her family. She is survived by her children: Claudia Zombeck, Walter Madore and his wife Peggy, Dennis Madore and his wife Gretchen, Joseph Madore, Arthur Madore Jr, Theresa Woolbert and her husband Kevin. Daughter-in-law Linda Madore, Son-in-law Paul Kane, Step son Gary Carlson and his wife Mary. She had 9 children, 21 Grandchildren, 26 Great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and 2 brothers. Predeceased by Arthur Madore Sr., first husband, Ray Carlson, second husband, Emil Zombeck, son-in-law, Roy Stowell, son-in-law, Marie Kane, daughter, Leo Madore, Son, Richard Madore, grandson, Amanda Woolbert, granddaughter.

Visiting Hours will take place on Friday Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home at 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Dec. 3, at 10:00 a.m. at St Charles Church 31 Cherry St. Bellows Falls Vt. Burial will follow the Mass in Saxtons River Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Please visit www.fentonandhennessey.com.