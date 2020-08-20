Marion H. Robinson, 1923-2019

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Marion H. Robinson, 95, passed away April 26, 2019 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, N.H. She was born Nov. 21, 1923 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Lyman A. and Gretta (Trefrey) Howard. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1941.

She was married to William R. Robinson. He predeceased her June 7, 1997. She worked as a secretary in the machine tool industry. Marion enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, gardening, and caring for her daughter Susan.

She is survived by her daughter Anne Stocker of Chester, Vt., one grandson, one great-granddaughter, and one great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, one daughter Susan J. Robinson in 2015, and by her sister Daisy Currie in 2016.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Reverend Matthew Tape will officiate.

Contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.