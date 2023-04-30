Marion E. Lerandeau, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Marion E. Lerandeau, age 87, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on March 12, after a brief illness. She was preceded by her parents Lucian and Marguerite (Safford) Lerandeau, and her sister Claire Hatch.

Marion graduated from Springfield High School in 1953, and was very active in all events related to the reunions and parade. She graduated from Keene State University with a teaching degree later in lif,e and it was of enormous pride to her and her family. Marion loved to travel and was quite the world traveler, with England being her favorite destination. In 1980, she took her niece on a two-week European tour, and traveled whenever possible.

There wasn’t anything Marion couldn’t bake, sew, or craft. She was incredibly talented, and loved to be hostess and to bake at a multitude of church and fundraising events with her sister Claire. She was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church, and an active member of the Quilt Club – making baby blankets for the hospital among other charitable endeavors – and the Springfield Garden Club.

Marion was a master cake decorator, and often made beautiful cakes for weddings of friends and for family occasions. She and Claire loved going to auctions and thrift stores, and always found a bargain. The sisters also spent summers on Rangeley Lake in Maine – a treasured destination. Marion worked in New York City early in her career, and when back in Springfield, worked at Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance Co., and in the Springfield School District as a para educator. Marion is survived by her brother Edward Lerandeau, many nieces and nephews, and many close friends. A graveside service will be held for Marion on May 18 at 11 a.m., at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. It will be a double memorial, as her sister, Claire, passed away on December 19, 2022.