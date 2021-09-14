Marion A. Harlow, 1919-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Marion A. Harlow, 102, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at her home in North Springfield, Vt. She was born Aug. 20, 1919 in North Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Charles and Clara (Bibens) Heald. She attended the North Springfield School and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1937.

She was married to Marshall B. Harlow in May 1960. He predeceased her in 1974.

Marion was a mother and homemaker; she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and spending time with her family.

She was a lifetime resident of North Springfield, a board member of the North Springfield Preservation Society, and a longtime member of the Springfield Church of Christ.

She is survived by two daughters Margery Burbank and Eileen Fullam of North Springfield, Vt.; two sons Wayne Tilton (Pamela) of Rancho Cordero, Calif., and Rodney Tilton of Daytona, Fla.; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by one son Lee Harlow, stepdaughter Dorothea White, and sister Margaret Spaulding.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Springfield Preservation Society, P.O. Box 107, North Springfield, VT 05150.

The family wishes to thank the VNH staff, especially Jean, Breanna, Cindy, and Judy for the wonderful support and care they provided for Mrs. Harlow.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.