Mario D. Frangiose, 1931-2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Mario D. Frangiose, 93, passed from this life on Saturday, June 15, 2024, with his wife Joan by his side. Mario was born May 22, 1931, in Glen Cove, N.Y., the son of Anthony and Philomena. He graduated from Power Memorial High School, and later from Saint John’s University, with a master’s degree in English and education.

Mario proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On May 27, 1989, Mario married Joan E. Read. They moved to their home in Vermont in 1996, and have lived here until the present time. Mario enriched the minds of students as a teacher in the Elmont Union School District for many years. In addition, he brought laughter and joy to many people as a stand-up comedian, entertaining at clubs in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

He loved music, was an avid skier, enjoyed all winter sports, and took great pride in caring for the home that he and Joan had built in Ludlow.

Mario is survived by his wife Joan, son Mario, daughter Angela, stepson Douglas, stepdaughter Lisa, and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, and by his son Anthony.

Family and friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20, from 1-3 p.m., and from 5-7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel.