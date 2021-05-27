Marilyn Simonds Hicks, 1926-2021

WALPOLE, N.H. – Marilyn Simonds Hicks, 94, died May 13, 2021 at her home in Walpole, N.H. She was born in Saxtons River, Vt. July 24, 1926, daughter of Mary (LaClair) Simonds and Philip D. Simonds. She worked for many years as a secretary to the head master of Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vt.

She married S. Trafford Hicks in June of 1971. They spent many summers at their home in Port Clyde, Maine and cruising in their boat along the Maine coast.

Survivors include her sister, Elizabeth Williams, and several nieces and nephews. Also step-children, Samuel, Randall, Deborah, Philip, Alan and their spouses’ children and grandchildren. Her husband and two brothers predeceased her. Also a step-daughter, Sally Hogan.

At her request, services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Hicks’ memory to the Walpole Town Library, 48 Main St., Walpole, N.H.; Meals on Wheels; Hospice; or Walpole Ambulance.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements.