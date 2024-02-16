Marilyn M. Ledoux, 1938-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Marilyn Margaret (Bemis) Ledoux, born Marilyn Margaret Miller on Nov. 26, 1938, in Malden, Mass., peacefully passed away at home on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the age of 85, in Charlestown, N.H. She is survived by her son Harold Kurth Bemis of Charlestown, N.H.; her daughter Heather Louise Wood of Deming, N.M.; her brother N. Lawrence Miller of Amherst, Mass.; and her beloved dog Zeke. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Harvey Bemis, her mother Ruth Marim Miller, her father Nelson W. Miller, and her beloved pet Jersey cow April.

Marilyn’s career path began as a secretary with the Navy in Boston, Mass., before meeting her husband of 27 years and relocating to the Charlestown area in the mid 60s. Once in Charlestown, she discovered her passion for literature and became a librarian. Eventually, she found her voice as a writer and journalist, contributing to various newspapers and publications, including The Eagle Times and The Vermont Journal.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Marilyn had a flair for creativity. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and various crafts, as well as creative writing and poetry. Her love for animals extended to operating her own hobby farm, and providing hospice care for abused and neglected ferrets.

Visiting hours to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main Street in Charlestown, N.H., with a service with Father John Loughnane, Pastor, of St. Catherine Church, beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring at Hope Hill Cemetery in North Charlestown. In honor of Marilyn’s love for animals, the family asks that any donations be made to your local humane society in her name.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.