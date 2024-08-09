Marilyn Gagliardi, 1936-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Marilyn Murray Gagliardi, 87, of Wethersfield, Conn., and Ludlow, Vt., died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at Hartford Hospital. Born on Nov. 16, 1936, in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Mary L. Murray and Salvatore J. Gagliardi. Marilyn earned her associate’s degree at Green Mountain Junior College, and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Hartford. She worked in public relations for the Fuller Brush Company and retired from the Travelers Insurance Company. A woman of strong will, Marilyn was loyal, methodical, thrifty, and a lover of dogs and all things Vermont. She very much enjoyed the time she spent at her “camp” on Lake Rescue in Vermont. Marilyn was an enthusiastic member of the RVing Women for 24 years, traveling throughout the United States with these intrepid women. She cheered on the UConn and Connecticut Sun women’s basketball teams, and was an avid Elvis fan.

Marilyn is survived by her nephews Clay (Lisa) Gregory and Mark (Kara) Gregory; niece Karen Versanti; as well as eight great-nephews and great-nieces; and her Gagliardi, Brandt, and Cunningham cousins.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn is predeceased by her brother James, and her companion of 43 years Beverly Newton. The family is grateful to her wonderful caregiver for nearly four years, V. White.

Funeral services and burial were held in Connecticut. Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. The D’Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield, Conn., has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Marilyn, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.