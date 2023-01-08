Marie Elizabeth Noyes, 1931-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Marie Elizabeth Noyes, 91, formerly of Bristol, Vt. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Springfield Hospital.

She was born Sep. 10, 1931 in Middlebury, the daughter of Harold and Mildred (Allen) Carpenter.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Bristol and Bristol American Legion. She was a country girl who loved her cats and birds, spending time outdoors, and being independent.

Predeceased by her husband Robert Noyes, daughter Bonnie, brothers, and her sister.

Marie is survived by her children Robert Noyes Jr., and Robin Prepost, all of Chester, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Ambrose Church in Bristol. Interment will be in Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol in the spring. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Addison County Humane Society, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com