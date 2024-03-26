Margo Hrubec, 1947-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Margo Hrubec died peacefully in her home in Bellows Falls, Vt., after a long illness.

She was born to Beatrice and Anthony Hrubec in New York City.

Art was always at the center of her life. Margo studied at the Art Students League and Parsons School of Design in New York City. From there, she secured a job as a graphic designer for Scholastic Magazine.

Margo was an avid skier. In 1992, she moved to New England. She lived in Spofford, N.H., Saxtons River, Vt., and Bellows Falls, Vt.

She worked for a while at Church & Main in Keene, and later began to paint and to make quilts.

Margo is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Brett Anthony and Gaylon Palmer; Ian Palmer-Anthony, nephew; Miranda Palmer-Anthony, niece; and grandniece and nephew Jayden Palmer and Jordan Baker, all of Fair Oaks, Calif.; and many friends.

Margo’s wit, humor, and creativity were a source of inspiration to all who knew her. She had a marvelous fashion sense, and was a wonderful cook and gardener. She was an excellent conversationalist in all aspects of art – film, literature, music, and visual art. She is greatly missed.