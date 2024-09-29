Marcia Galloway, 1941-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Marcia Galloway passed away on Sept. 24, 2024, peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Providence, R.I., to Curtis and Anna Congdon.

Marcia graduated from North Providence High School and Rhode Island Hospital of Nursing. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband Russell Galloway, and stepson Brad Galloway.

Marica is survived by her siblings Curtis Congdon and his wife Betsey of Oak Groves, Mo.; Betty Ribsam and her husband John of Georgetown, Texas; and Martha Colson and her husband John of Stonington, Conn. Marcia leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, whom she loved very deeply.

Marcia was a member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Peter’s Church, and was an active member of various organizations and clubs in the town of Walpole. Marcia was the former president of the Hooper Hill Hoppers Snowmobiling Club.

Marcia wants to be remembered for her love of snowmobile riding, kayaking, and long days at the beach with her feet in the salt water.

An hour of visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9-10 a.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. A Memorial Mass with be held at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, with burial to follow at the Walpole Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HCS Hospice, 312 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431; or to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, www.fallmountainfoodshelf.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.