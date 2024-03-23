Mabel Ward, 1934-2024

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Mabel Ward, 89, passed away at her home in Cavendish on Monday, March 18, 2024.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1934, in Cavendish, Vt. to the late Francis and Mildred (Dunlap) Ward.

She grew up in Cavendish, and attended grade school there. She went on to attend and graduate from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt.

She was a member of the Grange, as well as the treasurer for the Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department.

She is survived by her partner of 29 years Charlie Dean and his son Eugene Dean; and by Charlie’s stepchildren Paula Howard, Mark Howard, and Richard Howard.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m., at the St. James Methodist Church in Cavendish, Vt.

Burial will follow in the Cavendish Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Mabel’s name to the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer Street, Springfield, VT 05156, to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.