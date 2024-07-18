Mabel E. Bishop, 1939-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mabel E. Bishop, 84, died at home surrounded by her family on July 16, 2024. She was born in Amsden, Vt., on Dec. 27, 1939, daughter of Herbert and Pearl (Merrill) Brown. She attended school in Springfield, and graduated in the Class of 1958.

On Oct. 19, 1963, Mabel married Thomas Bishop at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield. They have been side by side ever since. Together they raised two children and started the family business.

In addition to the family business, Mabel worked at JJ Newbury’s, Tina’s Hallmark, and for Hank English Service Center.

Mabel was very active in the Calvary Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, and served in various positions within the church.

Mabel was also active in the motorcycle club and enjoyed rides with Tom. She was instrumental in the Blessing of the Bikers at the church.

She loved snowmobiling, and frequently went on rides with her family.

She enjoyed trips to the ocean and her camp at Lake Willoughby. They often brought grandchildren along with them.

She enjoyed making wreaths and helping sell them and trees during the holiday season.

Early in life, she loved the farm she grew up on, and was active in 4H. She has always loved all animals and cherished memories with them.

Her crafts entailed crocheting, and she made many doilies and blankets, which have been cherished by many friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Tom; children Steve (Melissa) Bishop and Tina (Barry) Vittum; grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Picard, Breanna (Jacob) Cavacas, Noah (Cassie) Bishop, and Nicolas (Aleah) Bishop; and great-grandchildren Jaedyn and Anabelle.

She is predeceased by her two siblings.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21 , at 2 p.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church 156 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.