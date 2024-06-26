Lynn P. Mellish, 1943-2024 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lynn Park Mellish, 80, of Bellows Falls, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., with his wife and daughter by his side. Lynn was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Bellows Falls, and is the son of Park and Priscilla Mellish. He attended Bellows Falls High School until he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966, serving for four years. After his time in the military, he worked many years in the autobody business, and also for Bryant Grinder for 25 years, and then worked part time for CNC North in Springfield, until ultimately retiring in 2012.

On Nov. 26, 1966, in Grafton, Vt., he married Susan Lake, who survives, as does his son Mark Mellish, and daughter Melanie LaRoss. Lynn also leaves behind two sisters Debra Monahan of Bellows Falls, Renea Allwood of Virginia, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Standing by his side for the last six years were his loving wife and daughter Melanie, as well as her husband Mike and their two children Owen and Ava LaRoss. His grandchild Amanda Mellish and great-grandchild Elise were also a huge support to Lynn and Sue.

Lynn was predeceased by his parents, one brother Wayne, and two sisters Sandra Adams and Susan Haskell.

Lynn and Sue went on several adventures together over the last several years, including trips to Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, New Orleans, and Virginia, but by far, they loved their time in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, the most. They would vacation in Maine every summer, eventually buying a camper in 1996 that they brought to Maine, where they would spend every weekend, which would then turn into most of the summer, that then turned into from spring to fall. Lynn loved Maine, and found joy in walking the beach searching for sand dollars, which was a tradition that he passed down to his daughter, nieces and nephews, and all of their friends, who lovingly called Lynn “Uncle Lynnie.” Being the kind soul that Lynn was, while searching for sand dollars, if any of the kids didn’t find one, he always had a spare one in his pocket that he would throw down in the water so the kids could experience the excitement of finding a sand dollar. Lynn, who was nicknamed the “Mayor of Old Orchard.” loved OOB. He loved the excitement of downtown, the carnival games, the pier fries, the loud motorcycles. and the hot rod cars, but also loved his campground community. Lynn had “the shed,” which was open to everyone and anyone who needed any kind of tools, straps, nuts, bolts, surfboards, or whatever. You name it, Lynn had it. Friends of the family fondly remember their children saying, “Don’t worry about us while we are in Maine, Uncle Lynnie will take care of us.”

Another joy of Lynn’s was his love for yard sales. The hunt for yard sales would start early in the morning and go most of the day. Lynn would typically buy something little (or big) at every sale, because he would feel bad for the people having the sale and wouldn’t want to leave emptyhanded. And all of these purchases ended up in “the shed.” Lynn was kind and caring, and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it.

Six years ago, after Lynn suffered a stroke, his address would become the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vt., where he received excellent care after health issues became too much for Sue to manage at home. Brandon Boulevard would be Lynn’s unit, and the staff lovingly took care of Lynn as well as Sue. The best times were when Lynn’s daughter would bring her dogs to visit him, which also brought him much happiness, and Lynn was always excited to share the dogs with other veterans on his unit, because they were “good dogs!” From birthdays to holidays, to simple visits, the staff on Lynn’s unit became part of his family, and Sue and Melanie will always remember their kindness.

There will be a service on July 7, at 2 p.m., at the Houghtonville Cemetery in Grafton, Vt., for friends and family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.