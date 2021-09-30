Lorraine Fitzgibbons, 1931-2021

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Lorraine Fitzgibbons, 90, of Cavendish, passed away peacefully Monday evening, Sept. 27, 2021 at Mountain View Center in Rutland, Vt.

She was born June 7, 1931 in Ludlow, Vt., to Raymond Sr. and Bernice (Young) Wood. She attended schools in Ludlow; Patton, Maine; and Cavendish and attended Black River High School in Ludlow.

Lorraine married Russell Fitzgibbons July 2, 1949 in Brandon, Vt. They were married for 65 years until his death in October of 2014. They raised seven children.

Lorraine joined the Cavendish Baptist Church March 29, 1959. She was a member of the Cavendish Fireman’s Auxiliary for a few years and for many years was a member of the Helping Hand Class of Cavendish Baptist Church. Lots of people will remember her for the many, many dozens of donuts that she made for bake sales and the Sugar-on-Snow Suppers throughout the years.

She worked at Mack Molding in Cavendish, General Electric in Ludlow, and after she retired she worked in the kitchen and dining room at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow for several years.

Lorraine’s hobbies included reading, knitting – especially sweaters, baby blankets and dishcloths – and playing card games with family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her four brothers Raymond Jr., Harold, Kenneth Sr., and Ralph Wood, and her grandson Adam Davis.

Survivors include her seven children Barbara (Carl) Snyder, Raymond (Cindy) Fitzgibbons, Patricia Loeschhorn, Elaine Fitzgibbons, Brenda (Kurt) Hutchinson, Brian Fitzgibbons, and Susan (Rev. Barry) Davis; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Cavendish Village Cemetery led by Rev. Barry Davis and Rev. Abraham Gross. A time of fellowship and snacks will follow at 184 High St. – across the street from the cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cavendish Baptist Church, P.O. Box 425, Cavendish, VT 05142, or to the Visiting Nurses and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, 88 Prospect St., White River Junction, VT 05001.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.