Lorraine E. Millay, 1940-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lorraine E. Millay passed away unexpectedly at Springfield Medical Center, with her husband by her side, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. She was born to Paul and Jovanna (Davis) Buskey on Dec. 21, 1940.

Lorraine and Joe got married on July 11, 1987. Lorraine had a few jobs along the way – ended up working for Precision Security, which was later owned and operated by Joe and Lorraine. She was known for being able to find anyone, anywhere.

She really loved crafting, crocheting, knitting, quilting, and enlisting Joe’s help for most of her projects. She loved to play cards. Pamm would say she cheated all the time. She loved bird watching, and her favorite bird was the cardinal. She seemed to know someone everywhere she went.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Millay; her daughter Pamm (Gary) Fenton; three step-children Michelle (Earl) Kite, Butch (Barbie) Millay, and Cheryle Millay; five grandchildren Sarah (Mike) Niehorster, Gregory Fenton, Joshua Fenton, Devoun (Shatina) Fletcher, and Gracia (Dan) Murphy; and six great-grandchildren Domanic Fenton, Sophia Putnam, Lilliana Fletcher, Nolan Murphy, Harper Murphy, and Ruby Murphy.

Lorraine is predeceased by her parents Paul and Jovanna Buskey, and her brother Frank Buskey.

Friends and family may call at Davis Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4-6 p.m. A brief prayer service will follow. A burial service will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m.