Lorraine A. Epler, 1938-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – On July 24, 2023, Lorraine Ann (Forrest) Epler of Chester, Vt., was called by the Lord to join her husband Joseph F. Epler Sr., who preceded her in 2007, and family members Anna (Morrell) and Charles Forrest Sr. (parents), and Charles Forrest, Jr. (brother).

Lorraine was born April 29, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa. She attended Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, Pa., and cosmetology school.

Lorraine and Joseph married October 6, 1956, eventually making their home in Chester, Vt. They always loved Chester, and considered it their hometown. Lorraine and Joseph celebrated 50 years of marriage.

She held the top honor of distinguished expert rifleman from the NRA. At 16 years old Lorraine was the Pennsylvania State Junior Champion, small bore shooting, earning her the nick name “Annie Oakley.”

She ran Lorraine’s Beauty Shop for over 50 years in Pennsylvania and Chester, Vt.

Homemaking was her gift to many. Whether you were walking around her meticulous flower gardens, enjoying coffee in her loving comfortable home, taking in the nourishment of her wisdom over a home cooked meal with freshly picked vegetables, along with wild game that was harvested by her husband, sons, and grandsons, or the native trout they would bring her after a day of fishing. She gifted each of her children and grandchildren with crocheted afghans to cover themselves in her warmth and love.

Lorraine’s legacy extends beyond her accomplishments, touching the lives of those she held dear, including her children Lorraine Pelletier, Elaine (Stephen) Hart, Joseph (Deborah) Epler Jr., Jeffrey (Priscilla) Epler, and Jonathan (Renee) Epler. Just when she thought she could not fall in love again, she became a grandmother to her 19 grandchildren. Her heart grew even bigger as her 17

great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild arrived. Lorraine’s siblings Ernie Forrest and Nancy Stockburger will miss her deeply, along with brother-in-law Walter Epler and sister-in-law Maryanne Dougherty, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Chester Baptist Church in Chester, Vt. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be in the North Street Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Lorraine’s memory to Jack Bryne Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766, or to Chester EMS, 130 Pleasant Street, Chester, VT 05143.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.