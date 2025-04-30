Loreene A. Wilson-Gorey, 1943-2025

GRAFTON, Vt. – Loreene Ann Wilson-Gorey passed away at her home unexpectedly on Thursday, April 24, 2025. She was born on Feb. 5, 1943, in Newark, N.J., to George and Marian (Grassi) Smith.

Loreene attended and graduated high school in Brattleboro, Vt. After raising her two sons Chris and Randy, she worked at G.S. Precision for over 20 years.

Loreene married James Gorey on May 18, 2018. She was known as a lover of animals and people. She was known to be generous and lent a helping hand wherever and whenever she could. Loreene enjoyed driving fast cars like Corvettes, Mustangs, Chevelles, and T-birds. She also loved to travel the world; some of her adventures included trips to Africa, Portugal, France, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Egypt, Spain, Canada, and many parts of the U.S.

She is survived by her husband Jim; two sons Chris (Sharon) Stone and Randy Stone; granddaughter Amanda Lynn (Derrick) Jenkins; great-grandson Dylan Jenkins; sister-in-law Judy Smith and her children Angela, Tammy, and George; and her loving dog Max.

She is predeceased by Larry and Mike, her parents, and brother George Smith.

Services will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, May 6, at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at the Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.

Donations can be made in Loreene’s name to the Springfield Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.